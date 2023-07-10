COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Led by Matthew Cooper’s go-ahead three-run home run and a four-run seventh, the Wilson Tobs (17-11, 3-1) picked up a big-time 5-3 victory over the Tri-City Chili Peppers (15-12, 3-1) on Sunday evening at Shepherd Stadium.

The victory marked the Tobs’ first in Colonial Heights this season, and it moved Wilson to 2-3 against Tri-City across the course of the 2023 campaign.

Right-hander Shane Rademacher picked up the win in relief for the Tobs in the two-run victory. The Chowan University product tossed two scoreless frames in relief of starter Connor Caporale, while Jonah Milchuck picked up his third save of the summer of 2023.

With the game tied at one as we entered the home half of the fifth, a Cole Garrett two-run single made it a 3-1 Tri-City lead. Wilson would immediately strike back, though. An RBI infield single off the bat of Connor Tucker made it a one-run ballgame, and then Cooper’s three-run blast gave the Tobs the 5-3 advantage.

It’s a lead Wilson wouldn’t relinquish, as the Tobs now move into a tie of first in the Coastal Plain League East Division.

Up next for Wilson, a day off before returning to Historic Fleming Stadium to face off against the Holly Springs Salamanders on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.