FLORENCE, SC — What even is a Tob anyway? Flamingo food! The Florence Flamingos defeated the Wilson Tobs at home Wednesday, the final score was 5-4 in 10 innings.

Wilson hosts the Morehead City Marlins in a battle of the top two teams in the Coastal Plain League, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Connor Kirkley started on the mound for the Mingos. He pitched five innings, allowing six hits and three runs, giving the Tobs a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth.

The Flock got hot quickly, with Ethan Krizen’s double followed by a Riley Davis single allowed Krizen to score. Francesco Barbieri knocked down a triple, bringing Davis home and the score to 3-2 going into the sixth.

Flamingos tied it in the seventh with Dylan Robertson running home after a wild pitch. That would be the last score for either team in nine innings.

Bryson Schultz came in to pitch for the pink birds in the tenth. The Tobs scored one in the top, but made three errors in the bottom allowing Ethan Harden and Barbieri to come home and give the Flamingos the win. Reid Brown is credited with the win, hitting the single to bring Barbieri home.

The team is now 6-10 overall while the Tobs fell to 10-5. Flamingos take on the Macon Bacon tonight in Macon, Georgia, with a first pitch at 7pm. The team will be HOME Friday and Saturday – tickets are still available for both nights.