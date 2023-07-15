GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins won their home game on Friday while the Wilson Tobd dropped a road contest at the Peninsula Pilots.

The Marlins won, 4-2 over the Tri-City Chili Peppers. The two teams will play again Saturday at 7 at Tri-City.

The Pilots beat the Tobs, 9-2, at Colonial Heights, Va. Wilson will host the Florence Flamingos Saturday night at 7.

Morehead City 4, Tri-City 2

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The Marlins beat the Chili Peppers in a gritty fashion on Friday, winning 4-2, and improving the season series to 5-0. Steven Lacey (Delta State) got the start as the opener for the Marlins, and went two innings, only giving up one hit. With a 0-0 score in the bottom of the second, the Marlins offense would get to work, plating all four of their runs. A bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch would score the first two runs of the game before Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) would plate Bobby Whalen (Indiana) with an infield single to push the score to 3-0. With McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) at third base, Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) hit a ball deep into right field, and Tuffy tagged up to score the Marlins’ fourth run of the night, and take a 4-0 lead to the top of the third inning.

Ty Bothwell (Indiana) entered in relief of Lacey, and pitched a brilliant game, going five-and-two-thirds innings and striking out nine Chili Peppers.

Bothwell would give up the first Peppers run of the night in the third inning when Brandon Eike singled in William Bean from second to cut the deficit to 4-1. Bothwell looked brilliant the rest of the way, with the fourth ending on a caught stealing by Mike Kenny (Mount Olive). Bothwell then disposed of the Chili Peppers in order in the fifth. Bothwell dazzled in the sixth inning, as he struck out the side in his fourth inning of work. Bothwell would finish his day with five-and-two-thirds innings pitched to go with nine strikeouts.

Trailing 4-1 going into the ninth, the Chili Peppers looked to fight back in their final frame. A fielder’s choice and two walks loaded the bases in the top of the ninth against Morehead City southpaw Trent Anderson (Missouri St. Louis), who gave way to Sebastian Mejia (Texas Rio Grande Valley), who threw a wild pitch to the backstop to score Dalton Hurst. The one run was all that the Peppers could muster, as Mejia finished the job and secured the save for Ty Bothwell’s 4-2 winning decision.

With the win, the Marlins improve to 21-13 overall and push the season series to 5-0 against Tri-City. The boys will hit the road to Colonial Heights, Virginia for the return game of a home-and-home against the Chili Peppers on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

Peninsula 9, Wilson 2

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Pilots won in convincing fashion tonight, defeating the Wilson Tobs 9-2 behind a terrific pitching performance by Brian Ereu (Univ. of Science and Art). Over seven scoreless innings, he gave up four hits and struck out nine.

Chris Martinez (Univ. of Science and Art) and Mason Dunaway (James Madison) had multi-hit games for the Pilots. Dunaway’s average sits at .407 after getting seven hits in his last eight at-bats.

The Pilots started this game off hot, scoring three runs in the first inning before recording an out. Pilot runners showed off their blazing speed, stealing seven bases in the inning!

Henry Garcia (Howard College) showed why he was voted as a CPL All-Star, generating a run. He earned a walk, stole two bases, and scored on a bunt single by Mason Dunaway (James Madison). Justin Starke (VMI) scored Dunaway and Ryan Dooley (James Madison) with a single up the middle.

Aaron Manias (Nebraska) kept the scoring going with an RBI double down the left-field line. After going through the entire order, the Pilots were up 5-0 after the first inning.

Brian Ereu had his stuff going in the second inning, striking out three Tobs en route to a scoreless top half.

Trey Morgan (VMI) did Trey Morgan things in the top of the fourth inning, making a diving catch in center field to take a hit away.

After four innings of no scoring, Mason Dunaway broke the drought, doubling in two runs in the sixth inning. After an error scored another run, the score was 8-0 Pilots after six.

Chris Martinez (Univ. of Science and Art) hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season in the seventh inning, continuing the onslaught.

Wilson scored their first run of the game in the top of the eighth, doubling down the left field line, scoring one. An error later in the inning put across another run, making the lead 9-2.

The Pilots are at home again tomorrow to face the Martinsville Mustangs.

Tobs’ Trent Harris inks deal with San Francisco Giants

WILSON, N.C. — After tossing 29 and two-thirds of one-run baseball over the course of the 2023 campaign, Wilson Tobs right-hander Trent Harris has officially signed with the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon as an Undrafted Free Agent.

The Raleigh, N.C. native will forgo his final year of eligibility at UNC Pembroke and will depart Wilson after just recently finishing off his second season by pitching to a 0.30 ERA across seven games appeared in and five starts.

Harris, who was recently tabbed as a Coastal Plain League All-Star for the second consecutive season, was slated to start Wednesday night’s CPL All-Star Game in Lexington, S.C., but will instead be taking his talents to the Bay Area to begin his professional journey in the coming few weeks.