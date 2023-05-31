GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wilson Tobs won a thriller for their season opener on Tuesday while the Morehead City Marlins were able to get their first win this week.

The Morehead City Marlins defeated the Holly Springs Salamanders on Monday and the Wilson Tobs won their season opener on a walk-off error, taking down the Wake Forest Fungo. Both teams have had games postponed due to the weather, but some good baseball was played regardless.

TUESDAY: Wilson Tobs 9, Wake Forest Fungo 8

Led by Anton Lazits’ 3-for-4 night and the team’s 16 overall hits, the Wilson Tobs walked off the Wake Forest Fungo, 9-8, on a fielding error that allowed AJ Jones to score the winning run on Tuesday night at Historic Fleming Stadium.

The Tobs used a three-run final frame that included a game-tying RBI double off the bat on Jones, and a game-ending fielding error on first baseman Hogan Stallings that allowed Harrison Pontoli to be the hero on Opening Night in Wilson.

Tony Caldwell picked up the victory for the Tobs out of relief in the win. The right-hander from Missouri Baptist University tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the one-run victory, keeping it an 8-6 ballgame before with still three outs to work within the Tobs ninth.

Left-hander Will Parkinson was stellar as Wilson’s starting arm on Tuesday evening, too. The Columbia University product threw two shutout frames, facing the minimum and striking out five in his 2023 debut.

Offensively, the Tobs got multi-hit games out of six of first-year head coach Tony Rosselli’s debut starting nine. Lazits’ three knocks led the way, while Jones (2-for-4), Chase Waddell (2-for-4), Jack Rothenhausler (2-for-5), Elias Stevens (2-for-5) and Tyler West (2-for-5) each at least picked up two base hits to help steer the ship in the exhibition win.

Wilson returns to action this Thursday for the CPL opener against the Holly Springs Salamanders right here at Historic Fleming Stadium. It’s the season’s first edition of Thirsty Thursday, too. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

— Wilson Tobs

MONDAY: Morehead City Marlins 7, Holly Springs Salamanders 2

The Marlins won their first game of the 2023 campaign in astounding fashion, as they took down the Holly Springs Salamanders 7-2. The team staff combined for 14 hits and 12 strikeouts.

After the first two innings were dominated by scintillating pitching, Landon Choboy hit a big fly into right field, that barely clipped the top of the wall for a two-run home run with 2 outs in the top of the third inning. The Marlins continued their torrid offense in the third, as Zack Marriott hit a double, followed by a solid Shayne Campbell single to bring him in.

The Marlins kept things hot in the fourth as Choboy came up to the dish with two on and slashed a looping single to score Trent Youngblood.

Jacob Coffin came in to replace Ryan Turbeville on the mound in the fifth for the Salamanders, and the first batter to face him was Shayne Campbell, who was hit by the second pitch of the at-bat. Dan Tauken then knocked a single to trail Campbell on the base path. Blake Falor and Ryan Bellamy both recorded outs, and Michael Gould then singled, to score Campbell in his Marlins debut.

In the bottom of the fifth, Marlins pitcher Jack Eshleman struck out Evan Sykes, walked Alden Kolessare. Eshleman then snagged a chopper from Ben Hemphill and shoveled it to Bellamy in time for the second out. To end the inning he struck out Mika Peterson on five pitches. Eshleman finished his day with 7 strikeouts, and 1 walk, with 3 hits given up, in 5 innings pitched.

The sixth and seventh were shutouts for both teams, as the Marlins’ Hunter Stevens faced 6 batters with 5 groundouts, and finished his day with a strikeout.

The final 2 runs of the Marlins’ 7 came in the top of the eighth, as Phillip Bernstein singled in Gould, and scored two at-bats later following the Zack Marriott single.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Salamanders came to life as Jordan Ardoin blasted a two-run no-doubter to left field, but Trent Anderson put out the fire, as he struck out the final batter of the game to secure a Marlins victory.

The Marlins improve to 1-1 on the year, while the Salamanders drop to 0-3.

The Marlins head home to Big Rock Stadium as the Fish Tacos for a Taco Tuesday night Home Opener against the Sharks on May 30th. First pitch comes your way at 7 pm.

— Morehead City Marlins

TUESDAY: Wilmington Sharks 1, Morehead City Marlins 0

The Morehead City Fish Tacos dropped their home opener in a 1-0 loss to Wilmington. Tom Reisinger pitched a scintillating game for the Sharks, starting and going three innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Nick McCollum matched Reisinger with a five-inning outing, giving up one run.

McCollum gave up singles in each of his five frames, but limited the damage to only one run, as his biggest threat came from a leadoff single off the bat of shortstop Cam Hassert to begin the second. A fielding error on Fish Tacos’ shortstop Blake Falor allowed Kyle Smith to reach to put two runners on for the Sharks with no outs. The Fish Taco defense would wriggle out of the threat, as a McCollum strikeout and a line-out double-play to second baseman Trent Youngblood ended the inning.

The lone offense in the game would come in the third, as Sharks center fielder Drew Sturgeon walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Carson Villalta singled him in to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead that they would hold for the rest of the game.

Wilmington would threaten again in the fifth inning, but a slick double play turned up the middle by Youngblood and Falor to first baseman Ryan Bellamy would do the trick to get the Fish Tacos out of the jam

Fish Tacos pitcher Joe Miceli would enter into trouble when he came out of the pen in the sixth and walked Carson Villalta, and hit Cam Burgess with a pitch in succession before striking out the side to quell the threat.

The bottom of the sixth looked promising for the Fish Tacos, as Blake Falor walked and Ryan Bellamy walked to start the inning. Sharks pitcher Andy Cook then induced two pop-outs and a ground out to end the frame.

The Sharks looked to push another run across in the top of the eighth with two on and one out, but Jacob Kroeger would strike out Cam Hassert, hit Kyle Smith to load the bases, and strike out Stephen DiTomaso to end the inning.

Down one in the bottom of the ninth, the Fish Tacos looked to rally with a walk-off win. Phillip Bernstein gave the crowd something to cheer for when he singled to lead off the inning, but that’s all the offense could muster, as Andrew Cantwell sat down the next three batters in order to end the game.

With the loss, the Marlins drop to 1-2 (0-1 as the Fish Tacos) and the Sharks improve to 3-1.

The Marlins will battle the Wake Forest Fungo from Big Rock Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch comes your way at 7 pm.

— Morehead City Marlins