WILMINGTON, N.C. – Despite base hits off the bats of both Scott Mackiewicz and Seth Gergely, respectively, the Wilson Tobs (25-22, 11-12) dropped their third consecutive contest in a 10-0 loss to the Wilmington Sharks (23-21, 11-11) on Friday evening at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington.

The loss postponed a potential Petitt Cup Playoff berth for another day, and finished up the season series with Wilson winning four of six.

It sets up a simple scenario for Saturday night’s meeting with the Florence Flamingos. The Tobs win – they’re in. With both a Wilson defeat and a Wilmington win against the Morehead City Marlins, the Sharks would sneak up and secure that final spot for the upcoming postseason.

The Tobs return to action to face off against the Flamingos on Saturday night for the final Fireworks Extravaganza of the 2023 campaign. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Those still looking to purchase tickets can do so through showpass at wilsontobs.com.

Morehead City Marlins rained out

Morehead City’s game with the Tri-City Chili Peppers was rained out. There was no announcement of a make-up date.

The Sharks and Marlins were scheduled to play Saturday at 7.