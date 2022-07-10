HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) — The West All-Stars scored two runs in the sixth inning to break up a tie game and pick up a 3-2 victory over the East All-Stars in the Coastal Plain League game on Sunday.

The CPL West team scored first in the top of the fifth. With Brent Francisco (Wilson) pitching for the East, Indiana Stanley (Savannah) was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and later scored when Drew Yniesta (Savannah) reached on an error.

The East tied it in the bottom of the fifth when Ethan Ott (Wilson) reached on an error, moved to third on a putout and scored with Taber Mongero (Wilmington) batting.

The West took the lead for good in the top of the sixth. Christian Easley (Martinsville) walked, moved to second on a Ty Jackson (Savannah) walk and scored when Beau Brewer (Savannah) singled. Jackson scored one batter later when he stole home.

In the ninth, Mason Sykes (Wilson) doubled to get the East rally started. One out later, he scored on a wild pitch with Matt Schark (Wilson) batting. However, the West got out of the jam and won the game when Schark and Zack Miller (Morehead City) struck out.