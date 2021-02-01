Custer excited for 2021 after ‘Rookie of the Year’ honor last year

GREENVILLE (WNCT)- 2020 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Cole Custer looks forward to the new season and especially to the upcoming Daytona 500.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Custer told 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey in a Zoom interview on Monday. “2020 was a crazy year, but a good one for me for sure.”

Custer drives the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He won his first career Cup race at Kentucky Speedway in July 2020. Custer previously competed for SHR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has nine wins in the series, making two Championship 4 appearances. He also competed full time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, earning two wins in that division.

NASCAR’s 2021 season opens on February 14th with the Daytona 500.