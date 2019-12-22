D. H. Conley Defeats North Lenoir to claim Collier Holiday Tournament Title

Winterville, NC (WNCT) – D.H. Conley defeated North Lenoir 54-50 to take home the Chris and Kari Collier Holiday Tournament championship. The Vikings record moves to 9-0 with the victory.

Kyla Silver was named the Tournament MVP, she scored 19 in the championship game. Conley’s Jenna Wooten, North Pitt’s Ashanti Hines, E.A. Laney’s Morgan Adam, and North Lenoir’s Emmenia Lynch were all named to the all-tournament team.

E.A. Laney faced South Central in the third-place game and won 51-42.

Consolation Games:

Ayden Grifton 54, Washington 39

North Pitt 73, J.H. Rose 29