D1 Baseball ranks ECU 21st in preseason poll

East Carolina sophomore Jayden Gardner has been named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week for the second time this season, announced the league office on Monday. Gardner previously earned the honor on December 23.

Gardner led the Pirates to a 2-0 week with wins over South Florida and SMU, averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He posted his eighth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds against USF on Tuesday and then scored 20 points for the eighth consecutive game, dropping 20 against the Mustangs on Saturday.