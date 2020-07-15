Daffin vaults to the lead at the Dogwood State Jr Championship with sizzling 68

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – McKenzie Daffin fired a 68 today to gain control of the 16th Dogwood State Junior Girls Championship with one round to play.

Daffin entered the day trailing by three shots after her even par round of 72 on Tuesday. First round leader Alexsandra Lapple of Pinehurst struggled with a 78 on Wednesday after opening with a 69. Lapple is at +3 and in third place.

Emily Matthews of Mebane is at +1 and all alone in second place.

Here is a link to the entire leaderboard: https://cga.golfgenius.com/pages/2573335

The third and final round is set for tomorrow.