Darrick Mullins and Pitt CC Basketball Deal with Covid-19

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Covid-19 has made it’s impact on the world of basketball. The NBA had it’s season shut down and the NCAA had the NCAA Tournament canceled before it even began. Pitt CC basketball, however, was able to see it’s season come to a close before the pandemic struck the United States, yet the program has still been affected.

Darrick Mullins’ offseason was unlike any other that he had. Recruiting was more difficult than it ever was due to the coronavirus shutting down all in-person visits and tours. Mullins had to resort to facetime, text messaging, and phone calls as his main tool to sign players. The head coach signed nine players this offseason and says 2021 should be a great year.

Pitt CC’s season came to conclusion before the pandemic hit meaning that his sophomores do not have another year of eligibility at the Junior College level. The NJCAA did decide to push back the implementation of the farther three-point line due to the virus, however.