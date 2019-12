AROUND THE AREA – DH Conley and North Pitt came together on Friday night to honor coaching legend Cobby Deans.

Deans was recently inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame. He won state titles with North Pitt’s girls and Farmville Central’s boys during his illustrious career.

DH Conley won the game, 46-36.

In Snow Hill, Farmville Central crushed Greene Central, 91-62 in a rematch of last year’s 2A Eastern Finals.