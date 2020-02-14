DH Conley retires Bronswell Patrick’s number 16

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley retired the number 16 worn by Bronswell Patrick in a special ceremony Thursday night at the school.

Patrick was selected in the 23rd round of the 1988 MLB draft with the 593rd overall pick by the Oakland A’s. He would pitch in the Oakland organization until 1995 when he left as a minor league free agent.

Patrick made his Major League Baseball debut in May of 1998 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He would also pitch for the San Francisco Giants before leaving after the 1999 season.