Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

DH Conley stuns South Central; Falcons share Eastern Carolina 3A/4A title with JH Rose

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley played the role of spoiler on Thursday night, upsetting South Central 51-41 at the Hollywood Crossroads.

Meanwhile, JH Rose was taking care of its own business. The Rampants rolled past Southern Wayne, 91-51. The Rampants and Falcons now share the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A regular-season crown.

Here are the rest of the night’s scores:

BOYS SCORES

DH Conley 51, South Central 44

JH Rose 91, Southern Wayne 51

Trinity Guidance 87, JP II 48

Havelock 65, Swansboro 57

West Carteret 56, Northside-Jacksonville 51

Goldsboro 92, East Duplin 59

New Bern 78, West Craven 77

Clinton 41, Midway 35

Eastern Wayne 80, CB Aycock 61

Camden County 65, Gates County 38

John A Holmes 96, Perquimans 58

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 57, South Central 32

East Duplin 69, Goldsboro 35

West Carteret 52, Northside-Jacksonville 48

Jacksonville 46, White Oak 31

Princeton 72, Rosewood 48

Southern Wayne 53, Rosewood 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV