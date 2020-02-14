DH Conley stuns South Central; Falcons share Eastern Carolina 3A/4A title with JH Rose

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley played the role of spoiler on Thursday night, upsetting South Central 51-41 at the Hollywood Crossroads.
Meanwhile, JH Rose was taking care of its own business. The Rampants rolled past Southern Wayne, 91-51. The Rampants and Falcons now share the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A regular-season crown.
Here are the rest of the night’s scores:
BOYS SCORES
DH Conley 51, South Central 44
JH Rose 91, Southern Wayne 51
Trinity Guidance 87, JP II 48
Havelock 65, Swansboro 57
West Carteret 56, Northside-Jacksonville 51
Goldsboro 92, East Duplin 59
New Bern 78, West Craven 77
Clinton 41, Midway 35
Eastern Wayne 80, CB Aycock 61
Camden County 65, Gates County 38
John A Holmes 96, Perquimans 58
GIRLS SCORES
DH Conley 57, South Central 32
East Duplin 69, Goldsboro 35
West Carteret 52, Northside-Jacksonville 48
Jacksonville 46, White Oak 31
Princeton 72, Rosewood 48
Southern Wayne 53, Rosewood 46