DH Conley stuns South Central; Falcons share Eastern Carolina 3A/4A title with JH Rose

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – DH Conley played the role of spoiler on Thursday night, upsetting South Central 51-41 at the Hollywood Crossroads.

Meanwhile, JH Rose was taking care of its own business. The Rampants rolled past Southern Wayne, 91-51. The Rampants and Falcons now share the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A regular-season crown.

Here are the rest of the night’s scores:

BOYS SCORES

DH Conley 51, South Central 44

JH Rose 91, Southern Wayne 51

Trinity Guidance 87, JP II 48

Havelock 65, Swansboro 57

West Carteret 56, Northside-Jacksonville 51

Goldsboro 92, East Duplin 59

New Bern 78, West Craven 77

Clinton 41, Midway 35

Eastern Wayne 80, CB Aycock 61

Camden County 65, Gates County 38

John A Holmes 96, Perquimans 58

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 57, South Central 32

East Duplin 69, Goldsboro 35

West Carteret 52, Northside-Jacksonville 48

Jacksonville 46, White Oak 31

Princeton 72, Rosewood 48

Southern Wayne 53, Rosewood 46