Dontrez Styles and Terquavion Smith Sign NLI to Play for ACC Schools

Kinston, NC (WNCT) – It’s no secret that high School basketball in eastern North Carolina is top shelf and that statement was proven today after two area players signed their NLI to play for premiere programs.

Kinston Forward Dontrez Styles signed his NLI to play for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Styles joins Kinston greats Reggie Bullock and Jerry Stackhouse Jr. in turning in his Kinston Green for Carolina Blue.

Farmville Central guard Terquavion Smith signed his NLI today to play for Kevin Keatts and the NC State Wolfpack. Smith held his signing day via Facebook Live and Zoom.

Both players still have their senior seasons ahead of them and said that they are excited to get back into the gym.