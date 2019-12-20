Dooley ill as Pirates prepare for match up with Charlotte

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s basketball team went through the team’s Friday practice without head coach Joe Dooley, who is struggling with a sinus infection.

Dooley is expected to be on the bench for Sunday’s matchup with Charlotte.

Pirate assistant coach Steve Roccaforte ran today’s practice and answered questions from the media.

The Pirates ride a two-game winning streak into the match-up with the ’49’ers.

“The guys are working hard,” said Roccaforte. “They are getting better individually and as a team.”

Sunday’s tip-off is set for 4pm at Williams Arena.