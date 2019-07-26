Down East Wood Ducks Down Mudcats in Doubleheader

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks were in action in Kinston tonight for a doubleheader taking on the (55-47) Carolina Mudcats at Grainer Stadium for their final game of a three-game series.



The Wood Ducks came into today’s games (69-33) on the year and led the three-game series 1-0 after a 1-0 win on Wednesday Night.



In game one of today’s doubleheader, the Down East Wood Ducks edged out a win against the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 in a walk-off win. Pinch hitter Sam Huff came into the game and singled to score Sherton Apostel on the game-winning run. Michael Matuella was the winning pitcher with one scoreless inning.



In game two of the doubleheader, the Down East Wood Ducks won yet again by a score of 1-0 in a pitchers duel. The only run of the night was scored by Josh Altman. He was the first batter up in the bottom of the 4th inning and he hit a home run that gave the Wood Ducks the lead. Tim Brennon was the winning pitcher for the Wood Ducks. He allowed only three hits and struck out three in a complete-game shutout.