Down East Wood Ducks Host Fall High School Baseball League

Kinston, North Carolina – For eight weeks, the Down East Wood Ducks are set to host a fall prep baseball league with doubleheaders every Wednesday. The first event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 with the final games being played on November 18th.

With prep baseball players not able to participate at their high schools this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, Down East Wood Ducks General Manager/Vice President Wade Howell said he was excited to open Historic Grainger Stadium to players, coaches and a limited number of fans.

“We want to do what we can to give these players an opportunity to continue their baseball dreams,” Howell said. “We also wanted to give their family members a chance to see their sons play, too.”

Spectators are welcome to come enjoy fall baseball for a $5 admission fee. The Wood Ducks will have beer and nonalcoholic beverages available for purchase. Additionally, the official team store will be open for fans to buy their favorite Wood Ducks items.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with first pitch for the first game scheduled at 5 p.m.; the second game of each doubleheader will begin at 7:30 p.m.

As part of the COVID-19 event protocol, it is asked that spectators respect social distancing guidelines and to also wear a mask. All areas of the stadium will be properly sanitized and cleaned in between events.

For more information, contact Alexa Kay at 252-686-5172 or at akay@woodducksbaseball.com.