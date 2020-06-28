Down East Wood Ducks Host Senior Send-Off Game

Kinston, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston hosted the first anual Senior Send Off at Grainger Stadium on Saturday.

The Game was designed to give seniors in Eastern North Carolina a final chance to put their uniform on for a Senior day experience on a professional field.

There were two games played that involved over 100 athletes from Eastern North Carolina. Pitt and Lenoir County played Wayne and Greene County in game one which saw Wayne and Greene County win 23-5.

In game two Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico County scored 11 runs in the ninth inning to defeat Duplin, Sampson, Onslow, and Jones County 21-20.