Down East Wood Ducks Shift Focus to Community Events

Kinston, North Carolina – The Down East Wood Ducks will host the inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic, Presented by Poole Realty on Saturday, November 7th. The one-day event is open to two person teams and will be divided into two divisions: Advanced and Social.

The top 3 teams in each division will walk away with a cash prize. Advanced teams will be playing for a $1,000 first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place prize. The Social teams (no professional players) will be playing for $100 first place, $60 for second place, and $40 for third place prize.

The registration fee for the double elimination bracket stylet tournament is $75 for Advanced teams and $40 for Social teams. Besides making each team automatically eligible for the cash prizes, the registration fee will also include six drink tickets per team (good for beer, water and soda only.). As teams are eliminated from the main tournament, they will have the ability to buy into additional satellite tournaments during the day (registration fee and details TBD).

Registration for the event is now open. Teams wishing to register can do so by visiting the Down East Wood Ducks’ website at https://www.milb.com/down-east/forms/kinston-cornhole-classic. The event will be held from 12pm-6pm on Saturday, November 7th with a rain date for Sunday, November 8th.

Spectators are welcome but we ask that you donate a minimum of three (3) nonperishable canned food items for admission. All canned food items will be donated to Mary’s Kitchen, a non-profit organization located in Kinston that serves lunchtime meals 7 days a week, 365 days a year to people in need.

As part of our COVID19 event protocol, each player/team is responsible for bringing their own equipment to the game (i.e bags).