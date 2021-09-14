Acuña powers Wood Ducks with grand slam in extra innings to beat Charleston

KINSTON, N.C. – Needing extra innings, the Down East Wood Ducks walked off the Charleston RiverDogs 7-5 Tuesday night in ten innings.

Luisangel Acuña blasted a grand slam (11) to give Down East the walk-off win and earn him the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Charleston (80-35) took the early lead with a run in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Down East (69-46) answered in the bottom of the second. Cristian Inoa blasted a solo home run (10) to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Wood Ducks tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Aaron Zavala led off with a walk and advanced to second on a single by Acuña. Inoa sacrificed Zavala and Acuña to second and third. With runners on second and third, Cody Freeman grounded out but Zavala scored the tying run, to make the score 2-2.

Both teams needed extra innings, Charleston woke their bats up, plating three runs to take a 5-2 lead in the tenth.

Down East found late magic in the bottom of the tenth. With Keyber Rodriguez starting the inning at second, Angel Aponte singled with one out and drove in Rodriguez to make the score 5-3. Jayce Easley walked to put runners on first and second and Zavala singled to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Acuña blasted a grand slam (11) to give the Woodies the 7-5 walkoff win.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Destin Dotson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out two. Eudrys Mañon pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Connor Sechler (4-2) earned the win, pitching one inning while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits.

The series continues Wednesday with RHP Josh Stephan (0-0, 5.63) taking the hill for Down East and Charleston handing the ball to RHP Seth Johnson (5-6, 2.94).

