NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The Augusta GreenJackets emerged victorious against Down East on Saturday, ending the Wood Ducks’ win streak.

The GreenJackets (2-4) got extraordinary pitching in the 2-0 win, as the Wood Ducks (5-2) fell for the first time this series.

Braves No. 3 overall prospect JR Ritchie made his season debut for the GreenJackets and was perfect, going three innings and striking out seven without a hit.

The GreenJackets took the lead in the bottom of the second off Aidan Curry (L, 0-1), with Francisco Floyd driving in a run after Justin Janas scored on an error.

That 2-0 lead would last the duration, with the Wood Ducks remaining hitless until the fifth inning.

Landon Harper (W, 1-0) went three innings of scoreless relief before Chad Bryant followed him up with two more shutout frames. Rob Griswold (S, 1) entered in the ninth and retired the side, securing the first home victory of the season for the GreenJackets.

Augusta and Down East finish their series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The Wood Ducks return to Grainger Stadium for a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats.