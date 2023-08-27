KINSTON, NC – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-68, 22-32 2nd Half) never looked back after Luis Baez slugged a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the third inning on Sunday afternoon to top the Down East Wood Ducks (62-53, 25-29 2nd Half) 3-2 at Grainger Stadium. The win was the fifth in six games on the road to close the series in Kinston.

Down East grabbed the early lead in the bottom of the second on a wild throw up the third base line that brought home Anthony Calarco.

Baez’s blast arrived shortly after in the third against starter Bryan Chi (L, 2-2). Jackson Loftin started the inning with a single, Cam Fisher walked, and Baez crushed the three-run clout over the left field wall for the 3-1 advantage. It was the second of the series and fourth home run of the season for the Astros 2nd overall prospect.

Jake Bloss issued four walks in his start and struck out six before turning the ball over to Jose Nodal (W, 3-10) in the fourth inning. Nodal surrendered a sacrifice-fly to Gleider Figuereo in the fifth but held the lead intact through the seventh.

Austin Temple (SV, 2) cruised through the final two innings by retiring all six Wood Ducks he faced and striking out three to earn the save. The scoreless day continues Temple’s long scoreless stretch in which he has not allowed an earned run since June 15th.

Down East will be in Zebulon playing the Mudcats in a six-game series that starts Tuesday.