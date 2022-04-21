COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia Fireflies got an excellent start from Noah Cameron, but they were unable to back him up in a 7-0 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks Wednesday evening at Segra Park.

Cameron twirled four scoreless frames, allowing a single hit while wringing up three hitters before he handed the ball to Patrick Halligan (L, 0-1). Halligan was on the mound for a double steal that saw Tucker Mitchell break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning.

The Fireflies (4-7) bats have been silent since yesterday’s game. The last run scored came when Guillermo Quintana homered to lead-off the third inning. Columbia has recorded 48 outs since then, moving their scoreless stretch to 16 innings. Wednesday was the second time the team has been shutout this season.

Down East (5-6) poured it on late, taking advantage of two Derwin Barreto homers and a handful of Fireflies fielding errors to score four runs in the eighth and two runs in the ninth with Halligan and Jack Aldrich on the bump.

The Wood Ducks got an excellent start from Bradford Webb, who worked four scoreless frames. Emiliano Teodo (W, 1-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless frames before the bullpen closed out the final 2.1 innings.

The Fireflies’ fielders have eight errors in the first two games of the series, increasing their season total to a Class-A leading 23 errors in their first 11 contests.

Columbia continues their series with the Wood Ducks at Segra Park Thursday at 7:05 pm. Righty Luinder Avila (0-2, 15.88 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and southpaw Robby Ahlstrom (0-1, 10.13 ERA) gets the ball for Down East.