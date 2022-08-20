KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks had a big offensive night Friday against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, pounding out 15 hits and scoring early in a 14-2 rout at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (58-54) scored half of their runs in the first three innings and never looked back. Daniel Mateo was 4-for-5 with three runs while Abimelec Ortiz was 4-for-5 with a run and three RBI. He was a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

Abi Ortiz finishes a double shy of the cycle as the Woodies pile on 14 runs on 15 hits!#WoodiesW pic.twitter.com/Mk8zAtGakd — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) August 20, 2022

Ian Moller’s bases-loaded double drove in the three runs in the first. Ortiz hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, in the second for a 4-0 Wood Ducks lead.

In the third, JoJo Blackmon and Miguel Villarroel had back-to-back singles that each drove in a run before Ortiz struck again with a RBI triple to make it 7-0.

Thanks for the hospitality, @GoWoodDucks 🤝.



(Before you ask, @cgodwin23 was 95 on the black) pic.twitter.com/gNqxbS6vBN — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) August 19, 2022

Three pitchers held Myrtle Beach (69-43) to two hits. Gavin Collyer (5-3) pitched 5.2 innings, giving up both hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks. Kai Wynard pitched 2.1 innings and Nick Lockhart pitched the ninth.

The Wood Ducks host Myrtle Beach on Saturday at 5 p.m.