KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks sent their fans home happy on Saturday with a dramatic ninth inning that resulted in a 5-4 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (18-12) have won three of the five games in the six-game series. The two teams meet Sunday at 1 p.m. at Grainger Stadium to close out the series.

Delmarva (16-14) led 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Tucker Mitchell singled to left field to drive in Andres Mesa and Anthony Gutierrez. A throwing error by Delmarva left fielder Stiven Acevedo ended the game.

Delmarva took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run in the second inning by Acevedo. Down East tied it in the third on Abimelec Ortiz’s RBI double that plated Gutierrez.

Delmarva got three runs in the top of the fifth for a 4-1 lead before Down East began chipping away. Gutierrez singled home Cameron Cauley in the fifth and Mitchell scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt in the sixth to cut Delmarva’s lead to 4-3.

Mitchell, batting third, finished 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Cauley (2-for-4, run) and Jesus Moreno (2-for-4) also had two hits. Dylan MacLean (2-0) got the win for Down East with three innings of relief, giving up three hits and striking out four.