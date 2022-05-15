KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks took down the Lynchburg Hillcats, 11-2, Sunday at Grainger Stadium in the final game of their six-game series.

In the bottom of the first inning, Maximo Acosta got things started with a ground ball that allowed Alejandro Osuna to score for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, Ian Moller singled on a ground ball to right field, bringing Daniel Mateo across the plate, where the Wood Ducks took a 2-0 lead.

Osuna had his second RBI of the night with a line-drive single to left field, bringing Moller and Abimelec Ortiz in to score. Osuna came across for another run with a hit-by-pitch byTucker Mitchell.

In the bottom of the third, Cameron Cauley singled on a ground ball to left field, tallying another run from Junior Paniagua, following a three-run home run by Tucker Mitchell.

In the top of the ninth, Will Bartlett doubled on a fly ball to center, allowing two more runs to cross, resulting in a nine-run lead.

The Wood Ducks (14-19) go on the road for their next series to face the Carolina Mudcats (16-16) in Zebulon before returning home to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on May 24.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

For their full schedule, click here.