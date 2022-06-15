LYNCHBYRG, Va. (WNCT) — Lynchburg scored eight runs in the sixth inning and four more in the eighth to secure a 13-4 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Down East (28-31) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Marcus Smith’s RBI single. Lynchburg’s Joe Donovan countered with an RBI single of his own in the fourth to knot the score at 1-1.

For Down East, things went south soon after that.

In the sixth, Lynchburg’s Isaiah Greene and Donovan drew bases-loaded walks to give the Hillcats (31-28) a 3-1 lead. Yordys Valdes continued the scoring with a two-RBI single, and Dayan Frias followed that up by driving in two more runs with a single of his own.

The nightmare half-inning for Down East continued as Lynchburg’s Jake Fox scored after an errant pickoff throw to second base by Teodoro Ortega. Lynchburg’s final run of the inning came by way of a Jorge Burgos sacrifice fly that put the Hillcats up 9-1.

Efrenyer Narvaez notched an RBI and Alejandro Osuna had two RBIs in the seventh to help the Wood Ducks chip the deficit down to 9-4, but that’s as close as Down East would get.

Down East’s bases-loaded woes on defense continued in the eighth. Lynchburg’s Will Bartlett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Richard Paz drew a bases-loaded walk. Sacrifice flies by Greene and Donovan wrapped up the scoring.

Osuna led Down East with three hits and two RBIs.

