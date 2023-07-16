KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The return from the Major League Baseball All-Star break turned out to be a prelude to a long weekend for the Down East Wood Ducks.

The Charleston River Dogs completed a sweep of the Wood Ducks with a 5-1 victory on Sunday at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks (46-33 overall, 9-9 second half) will be back in action Tuesday at home against Salem.

The Wood Ducks tied the game at 1-1 after the third inning before Charleston (38-46, 11-7) took the lead in the fourth and blew the game open with three more runs in the fifth.

Xavier Isaac drove in Charleston’s first run with a groundout that scored Chandler Simpson. Down East tied it when Cameron Cauley grounded into a forceout that eventually allowed Erick Alvarez to score.

Charleston took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Oneill Manzueta singled in Christopher Barete. In the fifth, Odalys Peguero doubled in Cooper Kinney and Jhon Diaz to make it 4-1. Charleston added another run when Odalys Peguero scored on a wild pitch.