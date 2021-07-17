Collard Greens can’t overcome early deficit in loss to Delmarva

KINSTON, N.C. – After falling behind early, the Down East Wood Ducks, playing as the Kinston Collard Greens, fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds, 6-3 Saturday night.

The Collard Greens had their chances but stranded seven runners in scoring position.

Delmarva (39-24) jumped out in front with three runs in the top of the first against Collard Greens starter Nick Krauth (L, 2-4).

The Collard Greens got on the board in the bottom of the third against Delmarva starter Zach Peek. Keithron Moss led off with a triple and scored on an infield single by Jayce Easley to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Shorebirds answered with a run in the fourth and fifth to take a 5-1 lead.

Kinston plated a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut into the deficit. Easley led off with a triple (1) and scored on an infield single by Luisangel Acuña to make the score 5-2.

Delmarva added another run off of their third home run of the day for the 6-2 lead.

The Collard Greens got one run back in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Alejandro Osuna walked and reached third on two balks. Moss grounded out to first and Osuna scored to make the score 6-3.

Krauth (2-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings of work. Teodoro Ortega pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

The series concludes tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. RHP Mason Englert (4-3, 4.97) toes the rubber for Down East and Delmarva will counter with RHP Griffin McLarty (1-5, 4.43)

