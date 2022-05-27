KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks — for the second and final night in a row using their alternate identity, the Kinston Collard Greens, a tribute to the locally-prominent crop — celebrated Friday night after defeating the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-3 on Abimelec Ortiz’s walk-off two-run homer.

Ortiz’s third homer of the season came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. One inning earlier teammate Jose Acosta hit his second home run of the year.

Fayetteville’s Tyler Whitaker accounted for all his team’s scoring with a three-run blast in the seventh inning.

Maximo Acosta scored Down East’s first run with the help of a wild pitch in the second inning.

Down East (19-24) starter Josh Stephan pitched seven innings for the Collard Greens. He allowed five hits, three runs, and a walk while tallying nine strikeouts. Jackson Leath and Theo McDowell kept the Woodpeckers (19-24) quiet the rest of the way.

