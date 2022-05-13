KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An error in the 10th inning by Down East first baseman Abimelec Ortiz allowed Lynchburg to score two go-ahead runs, propelling the Hillcats to a 6-4 win over the Wood Ducks on Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

Luis Durango and Dayan Frias scored the go-ahead runs. Down East led 4-3 at the end of the seventh inning, but Lynchburg’s Jake Fox tied it with a solo homer in the eighth.

Alejandro Osuna, Jose Rodriguez, Daniel Mateo and Ian Moller notched one RBI apiece for the Wood Ducks (13-18).

Four Lynchburg players had RBIs.

