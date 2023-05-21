KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Another solid start for pitcher Aidan Curry was a big part in the Down East Wood Ducks’ 4-1 win over Fayetteville on Sunday.

The win enabled Down East (21-16) to split the series with Fayetteville (16-22). Down East now heads to Zebulon to face the Carolina Mudcats in a six-game battle of the top two teams in the Carolina League North Division. The Mudcats (22-16) hold a half-game lead over the Wood Ducks after Sunday’s games.

Curry (2-1) was one of three pitchers who held Fayetteville to just three hits. He struck out seven, walked one and gave up the lone run, which was unearned. It was his sixth solid performance in seven starts this season. He’s given up two runs or less in all but one game with 55 strikeouts and 10 walks and a 2.78 ERA.

Fayetteville got its lone run in the fourth when Rolando Espinosa singled in Luis Perez. Down East tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Yeison Morrobel singled to right to drive in Abimelec Ortiz.

Ortiz came up big again in the fifth when a two-run single scored Danyer Cueva and Andres Mesa after a fielding error. In the eighth, Down East got its last run when Ian Moller singled in Espinosa.