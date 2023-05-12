KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Delmarva broke up a tie game with two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on to beat the Down East Wood Ducks 4-2 on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (17-11) and Delmarva (15-13) were tied 2-2 after Samuel Basallo hit a sacrifice fly that scored Luis Gonzalez in the top of the eighth. In the ninth, the Shorebirds scored both runs on a wild pitch by Wood Ducks reliever Leandro Lopez.

The Wood Ducks tried to get something going in the bottom of the ninth. After Yosy Galan struck out, Anthony Gutierrez doubled. Gleider Figuereo and Ian Moller each struck out to end the game.

Down East took a 2-1 lead in the third. Yeison Morrobel singled in Villarroel and Cameron Cauley.