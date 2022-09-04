KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s some good news and bad news for the Down East Wood Ducks.

The Woodies picked up a 3-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday at Grainger Stadium in the final home game of the season. However, Fredericksburg’s victory on Sunday eliminated the Wood Ducks from postseason contention.

The Wood Ducks (64-62) got two runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless game.JoJo Blackmon and Jose Rodriguez each drew bases-loaded walks to give Down East a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth, Abimelec Ortiz doubled in Yosy Galan to extend the lead to 3-0. Fayetteville got a run in the ninth before Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa got the final two outs for his eighth save of the season.

The Wood Ducks won the game despite getting just three hits one day after being limited to five hits in a loss.

The Wood Ducks go to Delmarva for a six-game series to close out the season.