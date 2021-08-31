Down East bats struggle in loss to Kannapolis

Down East Wood Ducks

by: Matt Davis, Down East Wood Ducks

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT illustration)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

KINSTON, N.C. – After falling behind early, the Down East Wood Ducks couldn’t overcome the early deficit and fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 5-1 Tuesday night.

The Wood Ducks struggled with runners in scoring position, going one-for-five. Jayce Easley went two-for-two with two stolen bases, earning the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Kannapolis (31-72) jumped ahead plating a run in the first and second innings against Down East starter Gavin Collyer (L, 2-1) to take a 2-0 lead.

Down East (60-43) plated their first run in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Jayce Easley walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Daniel Mateo followed with a single to left field and Easley scored to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Cannon Ballers plated three runs in the top of the eighth and that is where the scoring ended, as they increased their lead to 5-1.

Collyer (2-1) took the loss, pitching five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Destin Dotson contributed 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Mason Cole pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Down East has not announced a starter, while Kannapolis will turn to LHP Brooks Gosswein (0-0, 0.00)

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV