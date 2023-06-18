KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kannapolis scored five runs in the eighth inning and went on to take the final game of its series with Down East, 7-3, on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

Kannapolis (34-29) carried a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Juan Gonzalez and Mario Camilletti each singled in runs before Wilber Sanchez doubled in two and Jhoneiker Betancourt drove in the final run on a sacrifice fly.

Down East (36-24) got its runs on a bases-loaded double by Konner Potto that scored Andres Mesa, Tommy Specht and Cameron Cauley.

Dylan MacLean (3-1) took his first loss, giving up two runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks start a six-game series at Salem Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.