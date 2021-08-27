Down East hangs on for 6-5 win, Inoa extends on-base streak to 25 games

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks came from behind after an early deficit to defeat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 6-5 Friday night.

Cristian Inoa extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a single in the second inning to tie the longest on-base streak by a Wood Ducks this season.

Fayetteville (45-55) scored in each of the first three innings to take an early 4-0 lead.

Down East (59-41) came back in the bottom of the third and knocked Fayetteville starter Chayce McDermott out of the game. Thomas Saggese, Alejandro Osuna, and Angel Aponte worked three walks in a row to start the frame. After a strikeout, Cody Freeman cleared the bases with a three-run double to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Wood Ducks took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Xavier Valentin led off with a single and stole second. Saggese singled and Valentin advanced to third to put runners at the corners. With one out, Angel Aponte singled to score Valentin to tie the game at four. A throwing error on the play allowed Saggese to advance to third and Aponte went on to second. Jayce Easley dropped a bunt down the third-base line for an infield single and Saggese scored to give Down East the 5-4 lead and Aponte advanced to third. With runners at the corners, Easley stole second to put runners at second and third. Freeman walked to load the bases and Luisangel Acuña reached first on a fielder’s choice that allowed Aponte to score to give the Woodies a 6-4 lead.

The Woodpeckers managed to plate a run in the top of the eighth to pull within one, 6-5.

Mason Englert pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with three walks. Connor Sechler (W, 2-0) contributed 3 1/3 scoreless innings with only two walks issued and five strikeouts. Destin Dotson pitched 1 2/3 innings with one run allowed on one hit. He issued one walk and tallied two strikeouts. Eudrys Mañon (S, 3) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts en route to his third save of the season.

The two teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m. at Grainger Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!