SALISBURY, MD –The Delmarva Shorebirds suffered another tough, narrow defeat on Tuesday night as they fell to the Down East Wood Ducks 3-2 in ten innings.

The Shorebirds (24-27) started the night hot by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-out, two-run triple by Isaac Bellony.

That score would be locked in for a while thanks to great pitching from both sides. Juan Nuñez was outstanding for the Shorebirds by tossing five shutout innings with six strikeouts, allowing just three hits and one walk.

His mound opponent, Jose Corniell was equally impressive as he rebounded from the two early runs to deal five innings of his own with five strikeouts.

Edgar Portes relieved Nunez in the sixth and was dominant early by breezing through two quick, shutout innings in under 20 pitches to keep it a 2-0 game through seven innings.

In the eighth, the Wood Ducks (29-19) finally got on the board with a two-out, RBI double by Yeison Morobel to make it a 2-1 game. Portes struck out the next batter, Tommy Spehct, to hold the Shorebirds’ lead in place.

Down East would muster one final threat in the top of the ninth by putting runners at first and second with two outs. Down to their final out, Yosy Galan singled into left field to score the tying run, making it a 2-2 game. Portes retired the next batter to keep the game tied, but Delmarva went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extra innings.

The Wood Ducks took advantage and grabbed their first lead of the game in the top of the tenth on a one-out RBI single by Morrobel to score the go-ahead run in Griffin Cheney from third base.

Delmarva would quickly make noise in the bottom of the tenth as Carter Young singled to lead off the inning to put runners at the corners with nobody out. But Down East reliever, Jacob Maton, struck out the next three Delmarva hitters to end the game, handing the Shorebirds a tough 3-2 loss in ten innings.

The winning pitcher for Down East was Alberto Mota (1-1), with Luis Sanchez (0-2) taking the loss for Delmarva. Jacob Maton (1) was awarded the save.

Carter Young led the offense for Demarva with a career-high five hits in the game. Following his 4/4 performance on Sunday, Young has a base hit in nine consecutive at-bats and has also reached in ten straight plate appearances. Stiven Acevedo finished Tuesday night with a double and single to give him nine multi-hit games this season. And Isaac Belonny with his two-run triple in the first, now has three triples and seven RBI in his first eight games with the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will now look to even the series on Wednesday night as Alfred Vega takes the mound against Aidan Curry for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.