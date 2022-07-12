KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Down East scored five of its six runs in the final two innings to rally for a 6-4 victory over Columbia Tuesday in the series opener between the two teams at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (42-39) scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth after trailing 3-1 to Columbia (29-53).

The two teams will meet again Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in the final camp day of the season.

Junior Paniagua doubled in Efrenyer Navarez and Abimelec Ortiz for the Wood Ducks in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3. In the eighth, Marcus Smith scored on a passed ball, Alejandro Osuna scored on a fielder’s choice by Jose Rodriguez and Narvaez scored on a bases-loaded walk to Abimelec Ortiz.

Guillermo Quintana singled in Enrique Valdez in the top of the ninth before Wood Ducks reliever Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (2-2) closed things out to get the win. Gavin Collyer started for Down East and gave up three runs, all earned, on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Maximo Acosta, Cameron Cauley and Narvaez each had two hits for Down East.