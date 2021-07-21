Down East splits doubleheader with Mudcats

ZEBULON, N.C. – After a 15-run performance last night, the Down East Wood Ducks split their doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats, Wednesday night. The Wood Ducks picked up where they left off last night, with a 12-4 win in game one but were completely shut down in game two, falling 9-1.

For the second night in a row, the Wood Ducks (38-30) jumped out to an early lead in game one. Luisangel Acuña singled and scored on a two-run home run by Dustin Harris (7) as Down East took the 2-0 lead. With two outs, Angel Aponte singled and scored on the second home run of the inning, a two-run shot by Thomas Saggese (6) for the 4-0 lead.

The Woodies added on to their lead in the top of the second and chased Carolina starter Miguel Guerrero (L, 4-2) from the game. Jayce Easley was hit by a pitch and stole second (36) with one out. Acuña reached on an infield single and with two outs both runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch.

Keyber Rodriguez then singled to left field to plate Easley and Acuña for the 6-0 lead. After a single to Angel Aponte and a walk to Saggese that loaded the bases, Guerrero was removed from the game. Following the pitching change, Alejandro Osuna cleared the bases with a three-run double against Mudcats reliever Peyton Long, to give Down East the 9-0 lead. Randy Florentino then doubled home Osuna for the 10-0 lead.

Down East added one more run in the top of the third. Harris belted his second home run of the game (8) to push the Woodies lead to 11-0.

Carolina (41-27) answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, and a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 11-4.

The Wood Ducks plated their final run of the game in the top of the sixth. Harris led off with a single and advanced to second on a fielding error by Ashton McGee. With runners on first and second, Osuna doubled to score Harris to push the Woodies lead to 12-4.

John Matthews took the no-decision, pitching four innings while allowing three runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Destin Dotson (W, 1-0) earned the win in his Wood Ducks debut, pitching three innings with one run allowed on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

In game two, the Carolina bats exploded against Down East starter Eris Filpo (L 1-1) as they plated three runs in the first and four in the second to take a 7-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks plated their first run of the game in the top of the third. Brady Smith, making his Down East debut, was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Jose Acosta singled and Smith went to third. With runners at the corners, Easley doubled to score Smith to cut the deficit to 7-1.

Carolina added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-1 lead and that is where the scoring stopped.

Filpo (1-1) took the loss, pitching two innings while allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Nick Yoder pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Marc Church pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

