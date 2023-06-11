SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds suffered a gut-punch on Saturday night as the Down East Wood Ducks rallied at the very end to win 7-5 in 11 innings.

The Shorebirds (25-30) fell behind in the first inning after Yosy Galan put the Wood Ducks (32-20) ahead with a two-run home run to make it 2-0 Down East.

In the third, the Shorebirds scored their first run on a groundout by Elio Prado as Adam Crampton scored on the play to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Delmarva then got the bats hot in the fourth. After two straight hits to open the frame, Trendon Craig scored Samuel Basallo on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-2 game. The next batter, Noelberth Romero, doubled to score Ramon Rodriguez, giving the ‘Birds their first lead of the game. Angel Tejada then swapped spots with Romero at second with a double of his own to put Delmarva ahead 4-2 after four innings.

After the first-inning homer, Shorebirds’ starter Bradley Brehmer settled in on the mound as he went on to throw 5.2 innings, matching his season-best, along with striking out 7 Wood Ducks for a new professional high.

The score remained 4-2 entering the top of the ninth and after Hugo Beltran retired the first two batters of the inning, the Wood Ducks extended the game with a walk by Zion Bannister on 3-2 pitch. Tommy Specht then collected an infield single to put runners at the corners. Gleider Figuereo followed Specht with a single to score Bannister, making it a 4-3 game. And then Danyer Cueva blooped a single into left field to score the tying run with the Wood Ducks down to their final breath.

The Shorebirds would put the tying run at third base with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Brayan Hernandez flew out to left, forcing extras.

