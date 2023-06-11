SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds fell in the series finale to the Down East Wood Ducks in Sunday’s series finale 7-3.

Yosy Galan started the game for the Wood Ducks (33-20) with a three-run homer in the first inning, his third straight game with a home run in the first put Down East ahead 3-0.

But the Shorebirds (25-31) chipped away in the second on a double play off the bat of Angel Tejada that scored Isaac Bellony from third, making it a 3-1 game.

Delmarva then tied the game in the next frame on a two-run double with two outs by Ramon Rodriguez to even score at three.

It would remain a 3-3 game for a while as both pitching staffs settled in, including Juan Nuñez for the Shorebirds who pitched four innings of relief, dealing a career-best nine strikeouts.

But in the eighth, Yosy Galan struck again as he delivered another home run, sending one out of the ballpark to put Delmarva behind 4-3. They’d add on two more runs in the frame with a two-run double by JoJo Blackmon to up the lead for Down East to 6-3.

Click here to see Sunday's box score.

The Wood Ducks return to Kinston and host Kannapolis in a six-game series that starts Tuesday