ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks opened a key six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats, the two top teams in the Carolina League North Division, with a win on Tuesday.

A six-run eighth inning pushed Down East to a 9-5 victory over the Mudcats at Five County Stadium. The win gives Down East (22-16) first place over the Mudcats (22-17) by one-half game going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game.

The Wood Ducks batted around in the eighth after going into the frame down 3-2 following a two-run home run by Gleider Figuereo. RBI doubles by Danyer Cueva and Cameron Cauley gave Down East the lead for good at 4-3.

Figuereo singled in a run that extended the lead to 5-3 before a bases-loaded groundout by Andres Mesa pushed across another run to make it 6-3. JoJo Blackmon reached on a fielder’s choice that got another run before Anthony Gutierrez grounded out with the bases loaded to score Yenci Pena, giving the Wood Ducks an 8-3 lead.

The Mudcats scored two in the bottom of the eighth before the Wood Ducks scored a run in the ninth for the final margin.