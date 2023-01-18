KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Texas Rangers on Wednesday revealed the 2023 coaching staff for the Down East Wood Ducks, the organization’s Low-A affiliate.

Carlos Maldonado has been appointed Down East’s manager. It’s the first full-season managerial assignment of his career. The Venezuela native led the Arizona Complex League Rangers to a 32-22 record and playoff berth in 2022, after guiding the Dominican Summer League Rangers to a combined 91-36 record over his first two seasons (2019, 2021) as a skipper at the professional level. Maldonado previously served as a coach on the Wood Ducks’ staff in 2018 following two years as a player/coach at Frisco.

Pitching Coach Julio Valdez joins Maldonado’s staff after serving in the same role with the ACL Rangers (2022) and Dominican Summer League Rangers (2020-21) over the past three years. Newcomers Brian Pozos (hitting coach) and Nick Janssen (development coach) were both promoted to the Low-A staff after filling the same roles in 2022 with the ACL Rangers. Ruben Sosa (development coach) joined the Texas organization in August of last year after retiring from a professional playing career that started in 2011. The 32-year-old Dominican Republic native was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the 23rd round of the 2011 MLB Draft, and spent six seasons in the minor leagues with Houston (2011-14), the Los Angeles Angels (2015), and Kansas City (2017)/

Neal Ori (athletic trainer) moves up to Down East after spending the last two years on staff with the ACL (2022) and DSL Rangers (2021). Brett Platts (strength and conditioning) joins the organization after serving as strength and conditioning coach at the Dominican Academy of the Chicago Cubs last season.

Down East will open the season on April 6 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.