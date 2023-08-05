KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks bounced back from Thursday’s loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with a 7-1 win on Friday at Grainger Stadium.

Below is a report from the Wood Ducks on the game. Click here to see the box score.

=====

In game four of the series between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Pelicans were the only team to reach scoring position as both starters threw well in the early stages of the game with Montalvo giving only one hit through 3.0 innings and Kipp giving up only two hits. In the fourth, Montalvo went three up three down, ending the top half of the inning on a strikeout for his fifth of the night. The Woodies plated runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead 4-0. In the bottom of the fourth the Woodies scored three on three hits with a walk as Villarroel doubled to score two and Gutierrez drove in Villarroel on a single. In the bottom of the fifth, Blackmon lead off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and was driven in by Cueva on a fielder’s choice, Woodies up 4-0.

DJ McCarty came out of the Duck Blind in the sixth to take over for Montalvo, ending his night at 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts. The Pelicans also made a pitching change bringing in Lebron in the bottom of the sixth as both pitchers threw two innings of scoreless ball in the sixth and seventh. The Pelicans scored their first run of the night against Bonzagni in the top of the eighth after a single, walk, and back-to-back singles allowed one run to score with Garriola driving in Garcia. The Woodies responded by adding three more runs in the bottom of the eighth with a walk to Cueva to leadoff, three singles in a row, and a groundout to score a runner from third. Figuereo, Villarroel, and Gutierrez all picked up RBI’s. Mota shut down the Pelicans as they left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to end the game in a 7-1 Woodies win. Montalvo picked up the win on the night and Mota had the save as he came in to retire the last batter in the top of the eighth.

The Wood Ducks (54-41) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (56-43) play game five tomorrow, August 5th, with the Woodies leading the series 3-1, as the first pitch is set for 5pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Pepsi Saturday with $2 off a ticket when you bring a can to the box office presented by Pepsi and a mini bat giveaway.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri – 10am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!