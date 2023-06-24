SALEM, Va. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks took down the Salem Red Sox on Friday night, 7-4, thanks to a seven-run second inning.

The game remained scoreless after the first inning, but the Wood Ducks blew it open in the second, plating seven runs without a home run. The scoring started with a passed ball, then a fielders choice by Zion Bannister, a sacrifice fly by Gleider Figuereo and three singles.

The Red Sox didn’t score until the bottom of the third thanks to a single by Juan Chacon. They then cut the lead to five in the bottom of the sixth on a groundout. They tried to come back in the bottom of the ninth with a home run by Allan Castro, but closing pitcher Jackson Leath got them out of the jam and they walked away with a win.

The two teams will face each other again on Saturday night.