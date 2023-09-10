KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks dropped the last of a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets, 8-0, on Sunday.

It was the last game of the regular season for the Wood Ducks, who won two of the six games with Augusta.

As the Carolina League Northern Division first-half champs, the Wood Ducks start the playoffs Tuesday as they head on the road to face the Carolina Mudcats, the second-half Carolina League Northern Division champs.

The best-of-three series is as follows:

Tuesday: Down East Wood Ducks at Carolina Mudcats, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Carolina Mudcats at Down East Wood Ducks, 7 p.m.

Friday: Carolina Mudcats at Down East Wood Ducks, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

The winner of the Northern Division series will play the winner of the Southern Division series, which pits the Charleston RiverDogs against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Below is a recap of Sunday’s regular-season finale from Jackson Pass of the Down East Wood Ducks.

In game six of the series between the Augusta GreenJackets and the Down East Wood Ducks, the GreenJackets left one in scoring position to open the game as Ceballos reached on an infield single, advancing to second on a throwing error with Woodies starter Ramirez picking up three strikeouts in the top of the first. In the bottom of the first, Scott led off with a single, as a double play and a strikeout got GreenJackets starter, Strickland, out of the inning. The GreenJackets scored two in the top of the second with Verdung reaching on a double that led off the inning, coming around to later score on a RBI groundout by Dimon. The second run, Celedonio walked to reach base after Verdung’s single, eventually scoring on a two out throwing error on a grounder to first, GreenJackets up 2-0. The Woodies went one, two, three against Stickland in the bottom of the second. The GreenJackets left one in scoring position with Adrian Rodriguez relieving Ramirez after one out in the inning. Strickland went one, two, three in the second consecutive inning versus the Woodies, picking up a strikeout to retire the last batter of the third.

In the top of the fourth, two walks allowed Dimon and Tavarez to reach base before Magee hit a three-run home run to extend the GreenJackets lead, GreenJackets 5-0. Strickland added two strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth, making it nine consecutive Woodies batters set down. Bryan Chi relieved Rodriguez in the fifth, giving up a single to Verdung and a walk to Celedonio before getting out of the inning with a strikeout and groundout. Strickland continued to cruise in the fifth, making it 12 consecutive Woodies batters to not reach base. Chi returned the favor by going three up three down against the GreenJackets. McDonough replaced Strickland in the bottom of the seventh, as the Woodies reached base for the first time on a Mendez single, the first time since the first inning,

In the seventh, the GreenJackets extended the lead to 8-0 lead after a three-run home run by Kern. Cory Wall replaced McDonough on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, giving up a one out single to Cueva, moving up to third after a wild pitch and a groundout, where he was left stranded to end the inning. In the eighth, Chi struck out the side. The GreenJackets went to the bullpen again in the bottom of the eighth, turning the ball to Austin, as the Woodies left two runners on after two walks and a groundout to move the runners up. Paul Bonzagni entered from the Duck Blind in the ninth, going one, two, three. Bryant entered the game from the GreenJackets bullpen to end the game in an 8-0 GreenJackets victory.

The Wood Ducks (66-61) and Augusta GreenJackets (63-68) ended the series with the GreenJackets winning the series 4-2. The Woodies go on the road to face the Mudcats on Tuesday, September 12th, as the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Woodies will be back home on Thursday, September 14th for game 2 of the Division series playoff matchup.

