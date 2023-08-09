KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers got an insurance run in the seventh inning and hled on to beat the Down East Wood Ducks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Both teams were held scoreless until the third inning when Kannapolis posted two runs on a double by Calvin Harris. The Wood Ducks were able to push one across after a balk call while Anthony Calarco batted in the seventh. Anthony Gutierrez advanced to second on the balk, putting a runner in scoring position but he couldn’t score.

The Cannon Ballers stretched their lead to two runs after an RBI single to right field by Mario Camilletti.

The two will face each other again on Wednesday night at 7 at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.