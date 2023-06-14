KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers ended the Down East Wood Ducks’ five-game win streak with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday.

All the runs came from home runs. Down East (34-21) and Kannapolis (31-27) each connected twice for home runs but was the first one the Cannon Ballers hit that proved to be the difference.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when the Cannon Ballers blew the game open with a three-run home run off the bat of Tim Elko. The Wood Ducks responded the next inning with two home runs of their own, solo shots by Danyer Cueva and Josy Galan — which was his 12th of the season — to cut the margin to 3-2

It remained a one-run game until the top of the ninth when the Cannon Ballers put another run across with a solo home run by Wilber Sanchez.

The Wood Ducks will face the Cannon Ballers twice in a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game is slated for 5 p.m. with the second to follow.